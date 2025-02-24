What to know about Washington’s Real ID program as deadline approaches

WASHINGTON — The deadline to get a Real ID is only two months away!

TSA leaders have pushed back the deadline many times over the past few years, but are now sticking with May 7, 2025.

If you have a summer flight booked, you might want to go ahead and make that DMV appointment. In order to fly, you will need a Real ID or a valid passport by May 7. Unfortunately, both of those can take time to get your hands on.

Thomas Charleson with the Department of Licensing says that the deadline is finally approaching.

“Their statements were that people weren’t ready due to the pandemic and also, the states weren’t ready for it,” Charlson said.

Here in Washington, the Real ID is called an “Enhanced ID” and the documents required to get it are a little different than what you may be used to for a regular license.

“You have to prove U.S. citizenship, prove residency, and identity,” Charleson said.

There are several ways to do that, you can find a list on the Washington State Department of Licensing website.

However, there are loopholes. This isn’t a mandatory switch for all residents.

“We are not forcing anyone to get the EDL,” Charlson said. “If you just plan on driving and not flying, you can use a standard license for driving.”

And even then, you can use other ID options to fly if needed.

“You can use a U.S. passport, foreign passport, military ID, or a tribal ID,” he said.

If you do want the enhanced ID, be aware that there is a backlog for appointments.

We found one woman waiting for the DMV doors to open, hoping she would get lucky.

“The appointments were like a month out so I’m just walking in,” she said.

Charlson says with only two months left, you don’t want to procrastinate.

“Do it sooner rather than later, appointments come and go quickly, walking in is an option but we are encouraging people to get appointments when they can. It’s easy to get in and out,” Charlson said.

For information on how to make an appointment or more help on what to bring, click here.





©2025 Cox Media Group