Western Washington pizza chain donates proceeds to Hawaii relief fund

The death toll in Hawaii is expected to grow after flames ripped through Maui, causing one of the deadliest fires in U.S. history.

After seeing the devastation several businesses in Western Washington jumped in to help. One of those businesses is the pizza chain, Tutta Bella.

If you buy one of their ‘Maui Ohana’ pizzas all the proceeds will go toward a Hawaii relief fund.

The restaurant’s owner, Joe Fugere, said he felt compelled to help because his long-time friend grew up in Lahaina and much of his family still remains on the island.

“Think about what Hawaii has provided to us mainlanders over the years. It’s a place for us to enjoy paradise but in this case, there are 13,000 people who are suffering and have lost homes,” said Fugere. “We owe it to them to, I don’t want to say payback, but to do what we can to help them out when they’ve opened up their lives to us for decades.”

The fundraising started over the weekend. All the proceeds will go to the Maui food bank.









