WB I-90 west of Snoqualmie Pass closed for fully-engulfed bus fire

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed Tuesday afternoon for a bus fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The fire occurred around exit 47, west of Snoqualmie Pass.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Bus fire I-90 near Snoqualmie (Trooper Rick Johnson)

According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, 17 passengers were rescued from the bus with no reported injuries. All luggage was safe.

By 2:10 p.m., the fire was under control.

One lane was opened to traffic at 2:25 p.m.

Fire is under control at this time and all occupants made it out of the bus safely. https://t.co/oPP7wfjxBM — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) November 14, 2023









©2023 Cox Media Group