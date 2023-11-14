WB I-90 west of Snoqualmie Pass closed for fully-engulfed bus fire

All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 were closed Tuesday afternoon for a bus fire, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The fire occurred around exit 47, west of Snoqualmie Pass.
According to WSP Trooper Rick Johnson, 17 passengers were rescued from the bus with no reported injuries. All luggage was safe.
By 2:10 p.m., the fire was under control.
One lane was opened to traffic at 2:25 p.m.
Fire is under control at this time and all occupants made it out of the bus safely. https://t.co/oPP7wfjxBM— Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) November 14, 2023
