West Seattle couple shares secret to 52 years of love and loyalty

Here’s a love story that’s 52 years and counting.

For Frank and Heike Huhn, every day is Valentine’s Day.

The West Seattle couple got married in 1973 and have been by each other’s side ever since.

“That’s one of the happiest days of our life when we got married,” Frank said.

More than 50 years later, their house became filled with countless memories they’d made.

When Heike’s health took a turn in 2022, she had to move from their home into the Quail Park Enhanced Assisted Living in West Seattle.

Frank hasn’t missed a day since.

“People ask me, you’re here every day. Why are you here every day? And that’s part of our life, you know. We’ve been together over 50 years and why separate it now,” he said.

Every day -- Franks says they look into each other’s eyes, hold hands, and smile like it’s their first date all over again.

“He means everything to me, and he knows it,” Heike said. “Don’t you sweetheart?”

They go together perfectly. Heike loves spontaneous adventures.

“I came home one day and Heike says we’re leaving for a year,” Frank said.

And Frank is willing to go where the love of his life goes.

“He’s very adventurous. I love it. I like traveling and I like going to the places he likes to go too. We just made things work out,” Heike said.

They say they traveled the world together. The Huhns crossed everything off their bucket list through the ups and downs.

“It’s a curveball that you never planned for… our bucket list was always to be together,” Frank said. “In sickness and health, simple.”

Frank says there’s a method to staying so in love after all these years.

“You never go to bed mad! You always go to bed with a kiss and a hug, no matter how mad you think you are,” he said.





