Wendy’s to close up to 350 ‘underperforming’ locations nationwide, WA’s 88 stores at risk

The popular fast food chain Wendy’s announced on Friday that the company plans to close 200 to 350 locations nationwide as part of its turnaround plan.

Ken Cook, Wendy’s interim CEO, claimed that a “mid single-digit percentage” of the company’s approximate 6,000 U.S. locations could close, according to CNN.

The locations being considered in the closures are stores that have “consistently underperformed,” which have hampered the fast food chains’ overall performance.

“These actions will strengthen the system and enable franchisees to invest more capital and resources in their remaining restaurants,” Cook said. “Closures of underperforming units are expected to boost sales and profitability at nearby locations.”

WA’s Wendy’s availability remains up in the air

The company did not provide a list of the underperforming stores, but confirmed that the closures will begin this year and continue through 2026.

There are currently 88 Wendy’s locations throughout Washington, with 12 stores in King County and three in Seattle.

Despite poor earnings this quarter, where U.S. same-store sales declined 4.7%, Cook cited positive upward trends from the company’s recently released chicken tenders, “Tendys,” which saw demand outpace supply, and stores often ran out of the tenders before initial advertising began.

“We’re looking forward to continuing that momentum, and this is an encouraging first step as we look to reestablish our leadership position in chicken,” Cook said.

In 2024, Wendy’s announced in May that 100 stores would close, and later confirmed in November that an additional 140 locations had plans for closures.

