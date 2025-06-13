Wenatchee community prepares to honor Decker girls at announced memorial

A memorial service for Evelyn, Paityn, and Olivia—the three Wenatchee girls whose deaths shocked the region—will be held Friday, June 20, at 7 p.m. at Rocky Reach Park, according to organizers.

Attendees are encouraged to wear whatever makes them feel beautiful, with suggested colors including purple and green, in honor of the girls.

Due to limited parking at the park, guests are asked to carpool or use Link Transit’s shuttle service.

People should bring their own chairs or blankets, as well as candles with wind protection or glow sticks.

Water is also recommended due to the expected heat.

The memorial comes as the manhunt continues for Travis Decker, the man wanted in connection with the May 30 killings.

According to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Decker may be hiding in rugged terrain near Blewett Pass along Highway 97.

Search teams picked up his trail near Colchuck Lake after a helicopter crew spotted a man who matched Decker’s description and who fled upon seeing the aircraft.

Tracking teams, including K9 units, followed the trail to the Ingalls Creek Trailhead.

While Decker remains at large, officials say the search will continue with help from Spokane County.

Law enforcement officers from across Washington and the country are participating in the search.

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken the lead in the investigation and is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads directly to Decker’s arrest.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities are asking anyone who has hiked in the Enchantments area recently to report any suspicious activity.

Solo hikers are especially encouraged to check in with law enforcement to help narrow the investigation and prevent mistaken identities.

“There’s trails that can connect all the way past to Wenatchee and everything else,” said Chris Rimbey, a Wenatchee resident. “You never know where someone like that can wind up.”

Residents in the Valley Hi and Ingalls Creek areas are being asked to stay vigilant, keep doors locked, and monitor trail cameras.

“I think everyone is just a little on edge,” said Cindy, who lives nearby.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are continuing to process evidence from the homicides and are building a case against Decker.

The department also thanked local volunteers and community groups like the Wenatchee Blue Family and Soup Ladies for providing meals and support for the search crews.

Sheriff Mike Morrison expressed appreciation for Governor Bob Ferguson’s decision to authorize National Guard support for air and logistics.

Morrison and a representative from the U.S. Marshals Service are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 4 p.m. Wednesday on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse.

Anyone who sees Decker should not approach him and should call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be submitted to the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or online at www.usmarshals.gov/tips.

©2025 Cox Media Group