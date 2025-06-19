Weekend light rail service will be suspended from Capitol Hill to SODO

SEATTLE — This weekend, Sound Transit will suspend 1 Line service between Capitol Hill and SODO stations in Seattle for repairs.

Instead, on June 21 and 22, buses will replace trains between the two.

The change is so crews can replace 30 feet of embedded rail at Westlake Station and fix a crack in the southbound track. This repair will require the full closure of Westlake, Symphony, Pioneer Square, International District / Chinatown, and Stadium stations.

Sound Transit says passengers should expect significant delays when traveling through the construction area.

Link trains will operate every 15 minutes between Lynnwood City Center and Capitol Hill; and between Angle Lake and SODO.

Passengers travelling southbound from Capitol Hill station will have to get off the train and take the shuttle, reconnecting at SODO station if they are continuing to travel south. The same will be true for passengers heading north through SODO station, who will exit at SODO and reconnect at Capitol Hill for the remainder of their journey.

Staff ambassadors will be at impacted stations to help available passengers.

©2025 Cox Media Group