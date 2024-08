SEATAC, Wash. — Flight delays have turned into a full ground stop at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Flights departing SeaTac have been grounded through 10 p.m. due to thunderstorms.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there is a 30 percent probability that the ground stop may be extended beyond 10 p.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.

