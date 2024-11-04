WDFW tests drone tech in waterfowl monitoring in Skagit, Snohomish, Whatcom counties

WDFW plans to use drones to determine their usability in gathering population data on swan and goose flocks in Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will be assessing how drone technology can be used across Skagit, Snohomish and Whatcom counties to better understand the population size, age classes and other survey data when compared to traditional ground counts.

The flights have already begun and will be going through December 2026.

“Overwintering geese and swans are especially numerous in the lower river valleys of the North Puget Sound Region, with more than 100,000 snow geese and 15,000 swans estimated in early 2023 counts,” said Kyle Spragens, WDFW’s waterfowl section manager. “Drone surveys show potential to significantly increase our efficiency for monitoring populations of these birds and to decrease reliance on low-flying aircraft which increases safety.”

All flights will follow current FAA and WDFW policies and will focus on WDFW-managed lands. WDFW said it will not enter privately owned properties without first getting permission from the landowners.

WDFW does not expect to close any areas and will schedule flights that minimize disruptions to the public and hunters.

©2024 Cox Media Group