WDFW: Stop feeding wildlife to prevent ‘zombie deer disease’

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

You’ve been warned, Washingtonians: Feeding deer, elk, moose, and other cervids is no longer permitted in the state.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), a law took effect on May 17 that prohibits certain wildlife feeding in order to help keep Washington’s wildlife healthy.

“People often think they are helping wildlife by feeding them, or simply hoping that providing food will give them a better opportunity to observe their wild neighbors,” WDFW stated. “Unfortunately, feeding wildlife can cause more harm than good, especially with new wildlife diseases being found in Washington.”

These new wildlife diseases include chronic wasting, colloquially known as zombie deer disease. Caused by misfolded proteins, called prions, in the brain and central nervous system, this disease affects deer, elk, bison, antelope, caribou, and moose. Similar to mad cow disease or Creutzfeldt–Jakob disease, symptoms include drastic weight loss, stumbling or lack of coordination, drooling, listlessness, excessive thirst or peeing, drooping ears, and lack of fear of people.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Washington in 2024, and has been a significant concern for WDFW ever since.

“Of particular concern is chronic wasting disease, an always-fatal disease of deer, elk, moose, and related species (cervids) that was detected in Washington for the first time in 2024,” WDFW said. “There is no cure for CWD, and it has the potential to greatly impact Washington’s cervid populations.”

Feeding stations can spread the disease quickly, as it is easier for the animals to transmit it when surrounded by many other animals gathered in an area to be fed. Even salt licks and fruit piles can be risky.

The new law also makes it illegal to feed any Washington wildlife if it leads to cervids congregating and swarming an area—even if someone wasn’t intentionally trying to feed them. If bird feeders or other items attract deer, elk, or moose, they must be removed.

What to do instead as a Washington resident

WDFW encourages people to build natural habitats instead.

“The best way is by promoting year-round native habitat at your home or in your communities,” WDFW stated. “WDFW’s Habitat at Home program provides tips for supporting wildlife where you live, work, and play.”

You can report sick animals online through the WDFW’s website.

