WDFW: Raccoons leave Poulsbo property after woman stops feeding them

POULSBO, Wash. — A Poulsbo woman has reclaimed her property after about 100 raccoons invaded her space, demanding food.

On Wednesday, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) told KIRO 7 that the woman stopped feeding the animals and they went away.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Deputies shared a video online Monday of the property, littered with raccoons.

The woman called for help on October 3 when the hungry creatures chased her to her car.

She admitted to law enforcement that she started feeding a few raccoons about 35 years ago, and it recently got out of control.

Deputies say she has been quoted upwards of $500 per animal to trap and relocate them.

They referred her to the WDFW help find a solution to the ‘pesky problem.’

KIRO 7 reached out to the agency who said that the raccoons are moving on now that the woman has stopped giving them food.

WDFW says no matter how cute a wild animal may be, you should never feed them.

