SEATTLE — The Seattle Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects is celebrating the opening of new protected bike lanes on Saturday.

The covered lanes will stretch 1.2 miles and connect Pioneer Square and Belltown, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Waterfront celebrates opening of new protected bike lanes (Seattle Dept. of Transportation)

The public is invited to join in the celebration for the new bike lanes at Pier 62 between 11 am and 2 pm on Saturday.

The project is a part of the Alaskan Way Safety Project which plans to extend the full bike path from the east part of Alaskan Way to the Elliott Bay Trail by 2026.

For more information on all the waterfront projects, visit sdotblog.seattle.gov.













