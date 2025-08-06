Water main rupture disrupts traffic, crews check homes for flooding on Mercer Island

A water main leak closed part of East Mercer Way on Tuesday, prompting a response from Eastside Fire & Rescue and city crews, according to the agency.

East Mercer Way is on the south end of Mercer Island.

Emergency crews were called to an area of East Mercer Way, near Clarke Beach Park, for the reported leak.

Officials shut down the road to traffic while they assessed the situation.

Eastside Fire & Rescue said public works teams were notified and responded to the scene.

Personnel began checking for potential structural damage to the road and any flooding into nearby homes.

No details were released about the cause of the leak, how many homes might be affected, or how long the road closure is expected to last.

