Water main break to shut down Mercer Island roadway for 4 weeks

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The damage from a water main break on Mercer Island last week was a bit more extensive than initially thought-- the city says that roadway will need to remain closed for an additional four weeks.

On Aug. 6, a water main break shut down East Mercer Way near Clarke Beach Park.

It’s believed that aging infrastructure contributed to the water burst.

To fix this, the city will need to replace approximately 200 feet of pipes.

Due to this construction and structural damage to the roadway, East Mercer Way between SE 76th and the north end of Clarke Beach Park will remain closed to all vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic. There is a possibility of one lane opening to traffic sooner.

The five homes impacted by this break currently have temporary water service, and the water is safe to drink, the city reports.

“The safety of all residents of and visitors to the Island is the City’s highest priority. Although this closure is an inconvenience, bicyclists and pedestrians should avoid entering the barricaded section of roadway and refrain from moving the barricades for their own safety.

Large vehicles moving construction equipment and machinery, as well as the compromised nature of the road surface, create dangerous conditions that may not be immediately apparent," the city of Mercer Island said.

