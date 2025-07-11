Local

Water main break closes Eastbound SE Newport Way in Bellevue

By Jason Sutich, MyNorthwest.com
A photo of a Bellevue Fire Department fire truck. (Bellevue Fire Department via MyNorthwest.com)
Multiple roads are closed in Bellevue due to a water main break, the Bellevue Fire Department confirmed.

Eastbound S.E. Newport Way has been shut down, along with various roads between 152nd Ave N.E. and 155th Place S.E., due to the water break.

The Bellevue Fire Department first reported the water break at 4:54 a.m. Friday.

The Bellevue Fire Department urged drivers in the area to be patient and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

