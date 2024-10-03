WATCH: Split-second reaction saves driver from serious crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A split-second reaction by someone behind the wheel saved them from what could have been a very serious crash.

The Bellevue Police Department posted video online of the incident that happened Tuesday night, which shows a mini van nearly hit about 12 seconds in.

Officers say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday the driver went to turn onto Bellevue Way Southeast, when they hit the brakes last minute.

A car came speeding by, nearly hitting them.

Police arrested the driver a short time later.

The department says it was the 12th DUI case they’ve seen in one week.

Here is the video of the incident:

CLOSE CALL: A split-second reaction from a resident prevented what could've been a very serious crash.



The suspect was arrested this Tuesday at 10:00p on the 2700 block of Bellevue Way SE for driving under the influence. pic.twitter.com/DbpH9O30oc — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 3, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group