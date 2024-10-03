WATCH: Split-second reaction saves driver from serious crash in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A split-second reaction by someone behind the wheel saved them from what could have been a very serious crash.
The Bellevue Police Department posted video online of the incident that happened Tuesday night, which shows a mini van nearly hit about 12 seconds in.
Officers say around 10:00 p.m. Tuesday the driver went to turn onto Bellevue Way Southeast, when they hit the brakes last minute.
A car came speeding by, nearly hitting them.
Police arrested the driver a short time later.
The department says it was the 12th DUI case they’ve seen in one week.
Here is the video of the incident:
