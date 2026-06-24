WATCH: Redmond police use drone to track down shoplifting suspect

REDMOND, Wash. — The Redmond Police Department used one of its drones to help track down a man accused of stealing $330 in merchandise from Target.

The department shared video online of the incident:

On June 22, just before noon, the store called in the shoplifting, telling officers that a man was removing security tags and stuffing items in a stolen backpack.

As soon as the call to 911 came in, the department launched one of its drones.

The drone pilot quickly found the person leaving the store and followed him to a nearby hotel. He then boarded a bus at the park-and-ride. The drone provided real-time updates that helped responding officers find him.

Officers coordinated with the bus driver and safely detained the suspect.

Redmond’s use of drones

The Redmond Police Department has been using drones since 2019. In April 2024, the department implemented a Drone as First Responder (DFR) program to respond to 911 calls.

The drones can reach any location within the city limits in roughly two to three minutes, arriving ahead of ground units to provide updates so officers know what they’re walking into.

“The drones provide critical information about an incident to help officers make better decisions and de-escalate otherwise unknown situations,” the city’s website states.

The drones are used only as a call response, not for proactive patrols or general surveillance.

©2026 Cox Media Group