WATCH: Police say DUI suspect knocked himself out after running into Monroe building

A driver accused of impaired driving was arrested after running into a building and collapsing, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Police said the case began on Nov. 30 when a caller reported a black Chevy Silverado swerving on US 2.

The truck was described as driving dangerously, including hitting a curb and striking another vehicle.

The caller provided detailed information, allowing officers to locate the truck a short time later at EvergreenHealth Monroe.

According to officials, the driver got out of the truck and tried to run.

While officers were closing in, police said the man ran directly into the side of a building and fell to the ground.

Officers took him into custody and brought him to a medical facility, where he was evaluated and cleared.

He was later booked into the Snohomish County Jail on DUI, hit-and-run and additional charges, police said.

