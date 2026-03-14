WATCH: Pierce County’s newest K9 catches men accused of breaking into someone’s garage

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County’s newest K9 is settling into his job nicely.

K9 Deebo made his debut by tracking down two men, accused of using crowbars to break into someone’s garage.

The department shared video of the chase:

On March 12th, around 1:30 a.m., a homeowner called 911, reporting that he could see burglars on his property on his surveillance cameras.

Deputies and K9 Deebo arrived at the home on Waller Road East and could hear the suspects.

The department says the pair quickly ran and tried to escape into the woods.

One 57-year-old suspect gave up after learning K9 Deebo was there.

The other didn’t give up so easily.

K9 Deebo spent about 40-minutes tracking him down. First, he sniffed out a tool bag. Then, he made his way over several fences and through multiple bodies of water.

K9 Deebo eventually found the man, and the 47-year-old was taken into custody.

Both suspects were booked into the Pierce County Jail for residential burglary, obstruction, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.

“Hopefully, we will see more of K9 Deebo and all the great work he and his handler are doing. Great work to all involved,” the department shared.

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