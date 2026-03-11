WATCH: Pierce County deputies chase down a stolen truck near Puyallup

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office shared dash camera video on Wednesday of their efforts to chase down a stolen truck.

The chase started around 5 a.m. on Tuesday in Puyallup and ended near Graham.

Deputies first noticed the truck in the Safeway parking lot near 116th Street East. The department says the driver initially pulled over and then sped off.

Deputies followed the driver until they eventually crashed into a patrol car near 200th Street East and Orting Kapowsin Road.

According to the department, the 52-year-old man smelled strongly of drugs and was found in possession of two baggies of methamphetamine.

“Deputies were fortunate to get this suspect off the road before he could harm anyone,” the sheriff’s office said.

After a search warrant was served, deputies found a loaded revolver in the car. Two patrol vehicles sustained moderate damage during the incident and will require repairs.

The suspect is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges, including:

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Felony Eluding

DUI

Assault 2nd Degree (for crashing into a patrol vehicle)

Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance

Driving While License Suspended 3rd Degree

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

