WATCH: Loose goat evades deputies near PLU, doesn’t comply with their ‘goat language’

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Pierce County deputies were able to wrangle a cunning suspect after a wild foot chase.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, deputies and animal control were called to the area of 122nd St. S. and Park Ave. S. near Pacific Lutheran University for a loose goat that was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

One deputy tried to reason with the runaway by speaking what he believed was “goat language.” He even offered the suspect a fern to munch on, but it took off anyway.

Another deputy tried to get the suspect to back down by offering some flowers, but the suspect still wouldn’t budge.

Deputies capture goat with help of civilian

After a spirited 20-minute foot pursuit, deputies, with the help of a civilian, were able to nab the goat.

“Thankfully, this pursuit ended with plenty of laughs, a safe capture, and a couple tired deputies,” the sheriff’s office stated.

The adventurous goat was transported to a local rescue farm, where it will be cared for while animal control works to find its owner.

If anyone recognizes the animal or knows who it belongs to, they are asked to call Pierce County Animal Control at (253) 798-7387.

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