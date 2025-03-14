WATCH: Kitsap County K9 sniffs out man in swamp, suspected of assaulting someone

POULSBO, Wash. — A man suspected of assaulting someone is behind bars in Kitsap County – and the sheriff’s office says it’s in part thanks to their K9 Echo.

The department says it was recently called about a domestic violence attack that happened in Poulsbo off of Highway 3.

When they arrived, deputies say their suspect – a man in his 20s – had already run off into some nearby woods.

K9 Echo and his handler, Deputy William Jenkins, were called in to help find him.

The department says K9 Echo’s super-sniffer took them through the woods, a nearby neighborhood, and finally through a swamp where the man was hiding.

“Put both hands out! If you do not, you will get bit, do you understand me,” one of the deputies is heard saying on body-worn video released by the department.

The sheriff’s office says the man quickly surrendered and was arrested for suspicion of assault and failure to register as a felony firearm offender.

