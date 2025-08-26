WATCH: Kitsap County deputy rescues dog locked in hot car; temps over 110 inside

KINGSTON, Wash. — As we gear toward the end of this high-temperature streak, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that could have been a bleak reminder of the dangers these temperatures pose.

Deputies responded to a strip mall on NE State Highway 104 in Kingston for a dog that was locked in a hot car and appeared to be in distress.

The temperatures outside were about 89 degrees, but inside of the car, despite having the windows slightly cracked, temperatures were estimated to be 112 degrees.

Witnesses and deputies said the dog appeared to show signs of overheating, like excessive panting.

“I’m about to force this window down,” a deputy can be heard saying on body cam footage.

The deputy pushed the cracked window down to unlock the car and got the dog out.

The dog got water and was able to cool off in the shade.

When deputies ran the license plate of the car, it was still registered to person who had recently owned it before selling it.

Deputies left a note on the car about the situation and took the dog to animal control for safekeeping.

Later, that same car was involved in a theft at a Kingston supermarket.

