WATCH: Driver causes fiery crash in Lynnwood after running into power pole

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Lynnwood Police Department released dash camera video a fiery crash, reminding drivers to pay attention when they’re behind the wheel.

In the video, you can see the driver rear-end a car in front of it before leaving the road and smashing into a power pole, starting a fire.

No one was hurt, but the department says the driver admitted to being on their cell phone during the crash.

“Let this be your reminder: whatever is on your phone can wait,” the department said online. “Eyes up. Phone down.”

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