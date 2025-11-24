WATCH: Deputy’s ‘You want the dog?’ warning ends standoff with suspects in Marysville search

A Snohomish County sergeant ended a tense encounter with two suspects by asking if they “wanted the dog,” according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said the incident happened a couple of weeks ago while deputies were helping Marysville police search for a suspect who had run from officers in both Marysville and Lake Stevens.

During the search, Sgt. Boyer spotted two people walking along a nearby street after they had abandoned a truck tied to the investigation.

Deputies said the pair ignored multiple instructions to stop and cooperate.

The situation changed instantly when Sgt. Boyer raised the possibility of deploying a K-9.

“You want the dog? You got the dog!” he said, which the sheriff’s office noted was enough to make both individuals immediately follow directions.

One of the suspects was later taken to the Snohomish County Jail.

According to the sheriff’s office, that person was booked on suspicion of possessing stolen property and a controlled substance, as well as attempting to elude law enforcement.

Marysville police and Snohomish County deputies did not release additional information about the second individual.

