WATCH: Ballard hosts annual 17th of May parade

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood hosted the annual 17th of May Parade, also known as Syttende Mai, celebrating Norwegian Constitution Day on Saturday afternoon.

According to the National Nordic Museum in Ballard, thousands of Nordic immigrants came to the Pacific Northwest at the turn of the 20th century.

In Nordic tradition, Grunnlovsdagen, translated to The Constitution Day, is celebrated on the 17th of May, when Norway declared independence from Sweden in 1814, according to 17th of May Seattle.

Ballard boasts the largest 17th of May parade outside of Norway.

