WATCH: 3 teens rescued from 150 foot-steep face on Mount Si

MOUNT SI, Wash. — Three teens were rescued on a steep cliff face of Mount Si on Memorial Day.

The teens were stuck on “the haystack,” a 150-foot-steep face of the mountain with major exposure.

Seattle Mountain Rescue responded and used a drone to locate the stranded hikers.

Rescuers came in with ropes and were able to get everyone down safely.

Everyone went home safe and sound!

Seattle Mountain Rescue was also assisted by King County Explorer Search and Rescue, King County 4x4 and King County RSVU.

Seattle Mountain Rescue has the following tips for preparing for as backcountry adventure:

Tell someone your plans

Take the 10 essentials. You can see the list from the National Park Services here.

Check the weather forecast

Stay hydrated & fueled

Know your limits

Check trail websites and conditions

Leave no trace

©2025 Cox Media Group