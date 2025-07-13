Washington Task Force joins critical search and rescue operations in Texas

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Four members of the Washington Task Force 1 (WA-TF) Urban Search and Rescue team are traveling to Texas to assist in search and rescue efforts.

The team consists of Kohl Stewart, supported by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Management, and three canine teams: Sue Bonney with Philson, Anthea Groves with Pearl, and Dena Haney with Chika.

The canine teams play important roles in search and rescue operations, where they have been trained to locate individuals in need of assistance.

The team will travel overnight, arriving in Texas on Saturday morning, to be assigned to any missions in the area.

Since the flooding that started on July 4 in Central Texas has killed, it is said that 170 people are considered missing.

They could be there for 14 days or however long they are needed for search efforts.

©2025 Cox Media Group