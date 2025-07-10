Washington State will receive $16 million in the latest opioid settlement

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington will be getting millions of dollars following a settlement with eight drug companies, who “manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis,” according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The state will receive $16 million of the $720 million settlement.

Several attorneys general from across the country worked to secure an agreement with the following companies:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

In addition to these abatement payments, several of the settlements allow states to receive free pharmaceutical products or cash instead.

Also, seven of the companies aren’t allowed to promote or market opioids and opioid products, make or sell any product that contains more than 40 milligrams of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders.

Indivior has agreed to stop manufacturing and selling opioid products for the next 10 years while still selling and marketing medications that treat opioid use disorders.

The final amount Washington state will receive depends on the participation of eligible counties and cities in the settlement.

Washington state has received $1.3 billion through various opioid settlements since 2022.

©2025 Cox Media Group