Washington State University names new athletic director

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has a new athletic director.

President Betsy Cantwell has selected Jon Haarlow for the role.

Haarlow has served as interim athletic director since November. He will be introduced at a press conference in the Alger Family Club Room at Gesa Field, Monday, April 20, at 11 a.m.

“At Washington State University, we believe in people who step forward, take on challenges, and deliver results that matter,” Cantwell said. “Jon Haarlow has already demonstrated that kind of leadership. This next chapter is about continuing to prove what’s possible to Coug Nation and beyond. We are elevating our athletics program as a point of pride, connection and impact across our entire system.”

He has more than five years of experience at WSU and 15 years in collegiate athletics. Haarlow joined WSU in 2021 as senior associate athletic director and chief financial officer for WSU Athletics. In spring 2022, he accepted a role on the university’s Pullman campus as assistant vice president for Business and Financial Services.

“I would like to thank President Cantwell for the opportunity to lead Cougar Athletics,” said Haarlow. “Washington State is a special place, with special people. My family and I could not be more thrilled to remain home here in Pullman and continue to serve the Cougar community. It is truly an honor to lead such an outstanding group of student-athletes, coaches and staff—one I do not take lightly.”

Since assuming the role as interim director of athletics in November, the university says Haarlow has:

• Led department-wide strategic initiatives, driving operational momentum and cross-campus alignment

• Directed the hiring of Head Football Coach Kirby Moore and Head Soccer Coach Chris Citowicki

• Spearheaded and supported fundraising efforts that generated more than $10 million for the Football Fan Experience Project

• Launched a $3.4 million renovation of the Cougar Football locker room, to be completed in the summer of 2026

• Instituted brand awareness programs that generated revenue through apparel and spirit partnerships

• Continued to advance positioning for Washington State Athletics for the new era of the Pac-12 Conference by collaborating with conference and institutional leaders to support long-term stability and sustainability

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