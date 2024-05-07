Washington State to receive $28 million from EPA to replace lead pipes

SEATTLE — On Monday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced a $28 million grant to Washington State to find and replace lead pipes across the state.

“Clean drinking water is absolutely essential, and I’m thrilled that Washington State receiving more than $28 million to replace lead pipes across our state,” Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said.

Nationally, nine million lead pipes are estimated to need replacement, according to an EPA survey.

“This funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides Washington a tremendous opportunity to make progress on eliminating a significant source of lead in drinking water. Permanently removing aging - and all together outdated - water infrastructure is a crucial step toward strengthening public health,” EPA Region 10 administrator Casey Sixkiller said.

The grant is part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

