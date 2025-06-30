Washington State Fire Marshall urges fireworks safety

The Washington State Fire Marshall is urging fireworks safety as we head into the 4th of July week.

Those who plan to celebrate the holiday with fireworks are especially asked to clean up and safely dispose of all used fireworks.

Here are a couple of safety tips and best practices from the State Fire Marshall’s Office:

Keep a water source nearby, such as a bucket of water or a hose

Clean up all used fireworks and debris

Let used fireworks cool down for a minimum of 15 to 20 minutes before handling, preferably overnight

Dispose of discharged fireworks in a metal garbage can

The following day, return to the site for additional cleanup if necessary

“If fireworks are not actively burning or smoldering, please do not soak them in water. Water-soaking is only recommended if the fireworks have misfired, are visibly damaged, or are on fire. Otherwise, moisture can cause unintended chemical reactions or make the materials harder to dispose of safely,” wrote the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

Contact your local fire department or hazardous waste facility for proper disposal instructions - many areas offer special drop-off events or services for this purpose.

For more information, visit: wsp.wa.gov/fireworks

©2025 Cox Media Group