Washington saw biggest construction job loss in U.S. over past year

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

Washington lost more construction jobs than any other state in the past year, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

The state saw 11,300 construction jobs plummet from June 2024 to June 2025, the media outlet reported Thursday, citing analysts by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).

“There’s no question that developers have pulled back,” AGC Chief Economist Ken Simonson told The Puget Sound Business Journal. “Or, the banks have pulled in the lending chain on them.”

Remote work potentially impacted construction jobs

A third of the job losses were concentrated in the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue area. At the same time, Seattle’s office vacancy rate climbed to nearly 30% amid ongoing remote work, lessening the value of office buildings.

The largest construction projects in the area are the Microsoft Campus renovation, the East Link extension, and the Spring District in Bellevue, according to The Puget Sound Business Journal.

Meanwhile, the median price of a Seattle home has reached an all-time high.

The greater Seattle area is now fourth in the nation in terms of median home sale price, behind only San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego, according to a new Remax National Housing report.

That report lists the Seattle area’s median home price as $750,000. However, that includes homes throughout King, Pierce, and Snohomish Counties.

Contributing: Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio

