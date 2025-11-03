Washington ranks low in job availability but high in job-related stress

SEATTLE — WalletHub released a report that ranked the best places to find a job in the U.S.

Washington State was listed as 16th on the overall list, but upon closer examination, a different story emerges about finding a job in the Evergreen State.

When it comes to actual job availability, Washington ranked in the bottom five at number 47.

And when it came to work-related stress, it ranked at the higher end, at number 46.

The states that were the best places to work were Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Minnesota.

Montana was named the state with the least amount of job-related stress.

The report was compiled based on two specific factors that total 34 measurable metrics, such as job security, AI risk and median annual income.

