Washington ranks high for vaccination rates

Washington is the third “most vaccinated” state in the nation, according to a new WalletHub analysis.

“Your state is very pro-vaccine and does a good job of promoting vaccines and ensuring that high shares of its residents are getting vaccinated for a wide range of diseases,” WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said.

WalletHub found that 89% of babies under the age of three have received the recommended childhood vaccinations. More than 90% of teenagers have received booster shots.

Washington had the 11th highest share of adults vaccinated against tetanus, 10th against flu, and fifth with a pneumococcal vaccination. The state ranked third highest for those 60 and over receiving a shingles vaccine.

Massachusetts and New Hampshire ranked first and second on the list. Connecticut and Rhode Island, fourth and fifth.

Common link between states with high vaccination rates

Lupo noted every state but Washington was in the northeast, but that they share commonalities.

“A lot of these states that are at the top—they are home to some major research universities where the medical communities are pretty strong. There’s a strong healthcare environment, so that also comes into play,” he said.

Lupo said the states also invest in programs that build trust in immunizations, “promoting, educating, and building transparency when it comes to vaccines.”

That isn’t necessarily the case for states that ranked at the bottom of the WalletHub analysis.

“In a lot of cases, the funding is just not there to promote the research and or, shall we say, the marketing to be able to illustrate to residents that these vaccinations are a good thing,” Lupo said.

At the bottom of the list was Mississippi, preceded by Nevada, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Florida.

