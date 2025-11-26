Washington man accused of online child exploitation arrested in Oregon, deputies say

A months-long investigation into online child exploitation led to the arrest of a Sedro-Woolley, Washington, man on Monday, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

Deschutes County is south of Portland, Oregon.

Deputies said 33-year-old Daniel James Mayfield was taken into custody on Nov. 24 after investigators concluded he believed he had been communicating with a 14-year-old girl.

Detectives said Mayfield traveled to Deschutes County with the intention of meeting the minor for sexual activity.

The Sheriff’s Office said the arrest was carried out by a coordinated team that included detectives, deputies, the agency’s Digital Forensics Unit, members of the SWAT Team, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Investigators contacted Mayfield at a location off Rimrock Way in Redmond, Oregon, where they said he had arranged to meet the juvenile.

A search of the area afterward uncovered additional evidence connected to the case.

Mayfield was booked into the Deschutes County Adult Jail on charges of luring a minor, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree, and attempted sexual abuse in the third degree.

Deputies said the investigation remains open as they continue reviewing evidence gathered at the scene and throughout the long-term operation.

