Washington joins lawsuit to sue Trump administration over withheld K-12, adult education funds

Washington state joined 25 other states and jurisdictions in filing a federal lawsuit Monday challenging the U.S. Department of Education and Office of Management and Budget’s decision to withhold more than $6 billion in education funding just weeks before the 2025–2026 school year.

In the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Rhode Island, the states argue that the federal government unlawfully froze funding for six key K-12 and adult education programs, violating both congressional mandates and the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit claims the Department of Education (DoE) failed to distribute formula grants that were legally required to be made available to states on July 1.

On June 30, DoE sent a brief email to state agencies saying it was withholding the funds pending a “review” to ensure the programs align with the president’s priorities.

According to the complaint, the delay is unprecedented and illegal.

“For decades, Plaintiff States have relied upon these funds to fulfill the critical role of educating their population,” the states wrote.

The funding supports programs for English learners, migrant children, adult education, teacher training, after-school enrichment, and school technology.

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown and attorneys general from states including California, New York, Oregon, and Illinois argue that the freeze disrupts essential education services and violates multiple federal statutes.

The states say they already received approval for their funding plans, and have budgeted staff and services around the expectation that funds would arrive on schedule.

The affected programs include:

Title I-C : Migrant Education

: Migrant Education Title II-A : Supporting Effective Instruction (teacher development)

: Supporting Effective Instruction (teacher development) Title III-A : English Language Acquisition

: English Language Acquisition Title IV-A : Student Support and Academic Enrichment

: Student Support and Academic Enrichment Title IV-B : 21st Century Community Learning Centers (after-school programs)

: 21st Century Community Learning Centers (after-school programs) WIOA Title II: Adult education and literacy

Washington state’s share of the affected funds was expected to support not only its K-12 schools but also community colleges, libraries, and correctional education programs serving adult learners.

The lawsuit names Secretary of Education Linda McMahon, OMB Director Russell Vought, President Donald Trump, and the agencies they lead as defendants.

It claims they have no authority to delay or “review” these congressionally mandated grants.

The states are seeking declaratory and injunctive relief to force the immediate release of the funds, citing irreparable harm to schools and communities already preparing for the school year.

The lawsuit also invokes the separation of powers doctrine, arguing the executive branch is overstepping its constitutional role by refusing to spend funds that Congress lawfully appropriated.

Washington and the other plaintiffs are requesting that the court declare the funding freeze illegal, block its enforcement, and compel the federal government to release the delayed funds.

