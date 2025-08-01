Washington health department launches ‘Naloxone Finder’

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington State Department of Health wants to make it easier to find free naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, including those caused by fentanyl. So, it has launched an online tool designed to do just that.

The Naloxone Finder is now available on the department’s website.

It provides information on where to get the medication, along with instructions on how to use it. The tool builds on a similar locator developed in 2018 by the University of Washington’s Addictions, Drug, and Alcohol Institute.

Naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, can restore normal breathing within minutes during an opioid overdose. It is available in an injectable form or as a nasal spray.

Naloxone Finder aims to prevent overdoses

In 2024, more than 3,100 people in Washington died from drug overdoses. Opioids were involved in 79% of those cases.

“We’re grateful to the community and public organizations across the state that continue to offer free naloxone and help keep this resource up to date,” Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, State Health Officer, said in a press release. “The Naloxone Finder is especially valuable to those who should carry it: people who use opioids and those they interact with, including their friends, family, and loved ones.”

Naloxone is also available without a prescription at pharmacies and major retailers. The health department encourages those with insurance to purchase it if possible, as free supplies are limited.

