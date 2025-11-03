Washington General Election 2025: How do I track my ballot?

Tuesday, November 4, is the Washington General Election. Ballot drop boxes are open until 8 p.m., and mailed ballots must be postmarked by that day.

If you’re worried about your ballot counting – you can make sure it gets to its destination safely.

To track your ballot, go to the state’s voting information site at votewa.gov.

You’ll be asked to enter your name and birthdate.

On the left side, you should see an option to check “Ballot Status.” Click on that, and it should tell you where your ballot is.

554 drop boxes are available for the 2025 General Election. Unsure where to go? Click here for a map of drop boxes and voting centers near you. For a list of addresses and directions, click here.

It’s important to note that in Washington, the election is mail-in only, though counties provide accessible voting centers for people who need assistance.

Ballots have prepaid postage, so don’t worry about adding a stamp.

