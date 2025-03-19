Washington could be losing money as some drivers have been swinging free rides on SR 167 for years

SEATTLE — The state may be losing millions of dollars because some drivers are getting a free ride on SR 167.

This is as we, too, learn for the first time — some HOT lane drivers are riding for free!

The HOT lanes on SR 167 are free if you don’t have a Good to Go! transponder. That was news to us until today’s monthly meeting of the Washington State Transportation Commission.

That’s when we found out there are no license plate readers to force those drivers to pay the toll.

In fact, none of the drivers we talked to knew about this. With no license plate reader, those who don’t have a transponder — aren’t paying at all.

Some drivers in the HOT lanes on SR 167 are driving entirely for free.

Katelynne Lee of Eatonville says she has never gotten a bill, “not for 167.” She said she did not know why.

In fact, KIRO 7 just uncovered it. Drivers don’t need a passenger to avoid the toll in the HOT lanes if they don’t have the Good to Go! transponder.

It was news to Marcellis Pipkin, too. He says he never pays a toll on SR 167 because he never drives in the HOT lanes since he is usually “by myself.”

He was asked if he knew he could drive in the HOT lanes. “By myself?” he asked. He confirmed he doesn’t have a transponder so, there is no way to read his license plate. “Oh,” replied Pipkin.

This came to light as the Washington State Transportation Commission was holding its monthly meeting. Most of the meeting was devoted to the toll rates that are increasing across King County and parts of Pierce County, but there was also a portion of the meeting dedicated to the plan to install license plate reading technology on SR 167, something that it has apparently never had in the seven years the state has been collecting tolls. That means there is no pay by mail.

Carl See, WTSC deputy director, was asked if they know how much money the state is losing.

“I’d have to refer you to WSDOT on that to talk about those kind of things,” See said. “But it certainly is a problem with leakage, evasion... however you want to talk about that.”

Maybe so, but it was music to the ears of the drivers we talked to.

“I’m not mad at not paying,” said Pipkin, laughing. “I’m not complaining about free.”

You could still get into trouble. The Washington State Patrol is supposed to enforce the law on this roadway, when they are here anyway.

We called the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to follow up on this, but they told us they don’t have that data right at hand.

So, we’ll keep pushing until we get the answers.





