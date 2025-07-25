Washington State alleges Trump administration unlawfully revoked $4M grant to shelter migrants

The Washington Attorney General’s Office filed a federal lawsuit Friday challenging the Department of Homeland Security’s termination of a $4 million grant aimed at helping shelter newly arrived noncitizen migrants.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, accuses DHS and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) of unlawfully revoking Washington’s award from the federal Shelter and Services Program (SSP), which Congress created to help states and communities cover the cost of supporting migrants released from federal immigration custody.

According to the complaint, FEMA had awarded Washington $4,039,516 in September 2024 to reimburse local governments and nonprofits for shelter, food, medical care, and related services for migrants released by DHS.

The funds were also meant to expand service capacity, including for organizations like Mary’s Place, Public Health–Seattle & King County, and the City of Tukwila, all of which had already been providing emergency aid to hundreds of migrants daily.

But after President Donald Trump returned to office and signed an executive order in January 2025 targeting what he called “sanctuary jurisdictions,” the lawsuit alleges DHS abruptly withdrew the funds.

FEMA reduced Washington’s grant balance to zero in February without explanation and then officially terminated the award on April 1, citing a new DHS policy that aid to migrants “is not consistent with DHS’s current priorities.”

Washington officials say the move bypassed Congress’s intent and violated constitutional limits on executive power.

The state argues the grant was lawfully approved to support migrants who had already been released from DHS custody—many of whom arrived in Washington with no money or housing and little access to federal support.

According to the complaint, more than 45,000 such migrants settled in the state between 2022 and 2024.

The lawsuit seeks to have the grant reinstated, arguing that DHS’s actions violate the separation of powers, the Spending Clause, and the Administrative Procedure Act.

It also alleges the administration failed to provide evidence for its claim that Washington’s use of the funds was unlawful.

As of Friday, FEMA has not responded to Washington’s formal objection to the grant’s termination.

