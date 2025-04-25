Washington AG’s Office launches new sexual assault reporting website

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

In honor of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Washington State Office of the Attorney General (AG) has launched a website to help survivors of sexual assault.

A news release from the AG’s Office on Thursday explained the website, www.seekthenspeakwa.com, is a tool for survivors and community members to learn about what to do after a sexual assault, connect with local resources, and report sexual assaults to law enforcement.

“Our work to eliminate the backlog of sexual assault kits statewide means more evidence has been tested and more crimes have been solved,” AG Nick Brown said via the release. “People who experience sexual assault are not alone in Washington. We are launching the Seek Then Speak website to make sure survivors of sexual assault can access local resources and reporting tools as they seek justice.”

Sexual assault reporting website offers alternative

Special Assault Unit Supervisor at the Yakima Police Department, Sergeant Ryan Yates, added that the website is another outlet for survivors to report.

“There are many reasons that survivors may be afraid to disclose a sexual assault; Seek Then Speak offers an additional opportunity to learn about resources and report their experience to law enforcement,” Yates said. “One size does not fit all; we need to offer new ways for survivors to reach out so that every person can report in a way that helps them feel safe.”

According to the news release, the AG’s Office has two criminal justice division units and one policy team dedicated to investigating sexual assaults.

