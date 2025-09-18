Washington 3rd best state for teachers, study shows

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington is one of the best states to be a teacher in, according to a new analysis by WalletHub, which ranked Washington third highest in the nation.

The personal finance company compared 50 states and the District of Columbia on several key metrics.

“Compensation was the big thing,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo told KIRO Newsradio.

Washington raises teacher salaries

Washington saw a more than 75% change in teacher salaries in the past 10 years, and adjusted for inflation, the state has the second-highest average annual salary at $79,774. Washington has the fourth-highest average starting salary at $50,369.

Washington also ranked high for teacher protections, such as tenure.

“It only takes three years before tenure kicks in,” Lupo noted.

In addition to compensation and opportunities, WalletHub also considered academic and work environment.

For instance, “Washington is one of a handful of states that requires annual teacher evaluations,” which Lupo said not only holds teachers accountable but provides valuable feedback.

Washington also has a digital plan in place, in case students and school staff need to switch to remote learning.

There’s an added benefit for teachers who are also mothers in our state.

“Washington does rank as the 16th state for working moms (in) a separate study. So if you’re a mom and working as a teacher, you’re in a state that takes care of the working moms,” Lupo said.

Virginia ranks 1st in best state for teachers study

The state that ranked highest on WalletHub’s list was Virginia, which offers the highest income growth potential and strong demand for teachers.

Utah ranked second for its high level of compensation and first for its level of administrative assistance. More than 63% of Utah teachers said they benefited from their administration’s support and encouragement.

Lupo said Washington actually fell from second to third on its list this year, but he insists that’s not because Washington teachers are losing ground.

“Washington is doing a lot of really good things, and it looks like other states are trying to emulate that, and that is showing up in the data,” he said.

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group