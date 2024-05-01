Warning period over for new speed cameras in Everett school zone

EVERETT, Wash. — The 30-day warning period is now over for those driving past two new speed cameras in an Everett school zone.

Tickets will now be issued to drivers who are caught speeding in the Horizon Elementary School zone on West Casino Road during school pick up and drop off times.

The cameras are only active from 8:15 a.m. to 9:15 a.m., and from 3:25 p.m. to 4:25 p.m. — the times when students typically arrive and leave school.

If you’re caught speeding when the cameras are active, you’ll be fined $124.

City of Everett officials told KIRO 7 that there have been problems with speeders on Casino Road for years.

Last year, a traffic study about the road found that 10,000 drivers a month went above the speed limit.

