Wapato man sentenced to 13 years for shooting unarmed victim in the neck

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — A Yakima County man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting an unarmed man and threatening a woman with a pistol.

According to court documents, on May 30, 2024, then-24-year-old Jeffrey Lucei threatened a woman with a pistol at a home in White Swan, Washington, on the Yakama Nation. Fearing for her life, the woman hid somewhere inside the residence.

Lucei then shot an unarmed man in the back in the same house as the victim tried to escape, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The victim ended up with a bullet lodged in his neck and suffered two fractured ribs, two fractured vertebrae, and a fractured jaw, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“This level of sheer violence against two unarmed people, is shocking” said First Assistant United States Attorney Pete Serrano. “The swift investigation by our federal, state and tribal partners allowed this violent offender to be removed from our community and justice to be served for these victims.”

Lucei pled guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury and assault with a dangerous weapon in December.

He must also pay $10,000 in restitution for medical bills.

Lucei’s prison sentence will be followed by three years of supervised release.

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