Wanted man arrested for child rape, molestation at Tacoma trailer park complex in 2022

TACOMA, Wash. — A man wanted for child rape and molestation was arrested and booked Tuesday night in Tacoma after being on the run for two years, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a post on Facebook from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday afternoon, Juan Steagall-Martinez, 53, was arrested just before 10 Tuesday night for charges of first-degree rape of a child and two counts of child molestation filed in the Superior Court of Washington for Pierce County in 2022. The case involves two victims, a 6-year-old girl and an 8-year-old girl, who accused him of touching and sexually assaulting them. The incidents happened when he worked as a maintenance worker at a Tacoma trailer park complex where they lived and played.

On Tuesday night, a neighbor called 911 regarding a verbal domestic violence incident at the Olympic Village Apartments in Tacoma because a man, later identified as Steagall-Martinez, was standing outside a unit repeatedly knocking on the door. The neighbor told responding deputies with the sheriff’s office that they believed Steagall-Martinez was kicked out by his roommate who lived in the complex.

One of the deputies immediately recognized Steagall-Martinez from a wanted poster for his arrest regarding a child rape allegation. When the deputy showed the neighbor the poster and Steagall-Martinez’s photo ID, the neighbor believed he was the suspect. The deputy immediately took Steagall-Martinez into custody.

According to the probable cause statement from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 10, 2022, Steagall-Martinez allegedly molested a 6-year-old girl at a trailer park complex when he worked as a maintenance man there. He was considered a “good friend” of the girl’s family, who they had known for three years before the incident. The victim’s mother said that Steagall-Martinez lived two trailers down from them at the trailer park and he had been left alone with the victim in the past.

The girl told her mother that she was lying down that day because of an eye ache, when “the next thing she knew, he had taken her pants and underwear off,” according to the probable cause statement. The victim pointed to her private area and told her mother that Steagall-Martinez touched her under her pants and underwear. In an interview with law enforcement, the girl later told them details regarding other instances when she was molested and sexually assaulted by Steagall-Martinez in his trailer.

After the victim’s parents confronted Steagall-Martinez about the incident, Steagall-Martinez denied the allegation and left the complex and hasn’t been seen since. The victim’s mother told police that Steagall-Martinez texted her and apologized, adding that she could go to his trailer and take whatever she wanted, according to the probable cause statement.

The complex’s landlord posted an eviction notice on Stegall-Martinez’s door and a short time later, someone broke into the trailer and stole items. The suspect left behind girls’ underwear, later identified by the victim’s mother as those belonging to her daughter.

Stegall-Martinez is also suspected in multiple other cases of child molestation when he worked as a maintenance man at the trailer park complex.

On Aug. 19, 2022, deputies with the sheriff’s office called the family of another victim, an 8-year-old girl, who he’d hugged and touched inappropriately. The girl told her father and grandmother that the incident happened somewhere at the trailer park, according to the probable cause statement.

In a separate incident, on Sept. 2, 2022, deputies reached out to another mother who was told by her daughter that she’d been touched by Stegall-Martinez, according to the probable cause statement.

Stegall-Martinez was booked into the Pierce County Jail. He appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon for arraignment.









