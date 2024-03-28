Wallingford pub hopes luck of the Irish – and donations – will save it

SEATTLE — One of Seattle’s oldest Irish pubs isn’t ready to hold a wake just yet.

Murphy’s Irish Pub in the Wallingford neighborhood is looking for a new place.

That’s because the property the corner pub sits on is being put up for sale, according to a Gofundme post by the bar’s owners.

The sale would include Kostas Opa Greek Restaurant and a rug store next to it.

Murphy’s opened on May 18, 1981 – a year after Mt St Helen’s eruption – half a block east where it sits now.

According to Kells Irish Pub’s website, it was founded in 1983.

The bar touts many firsts – the first Seattle bar to start a St. Patrick’s Day tradition, the first bar to pour microbrews from tap, among them.

Murphy’s gofundme goal is raising $3,500,000. It asks for its 3.5 million friends to donate just $1 each. As of Wednesday, they’re almost up to $5,000.

