WA sees rebound in gray wolf population after 2024 decline

WASHINGTON — Washington state has seen a sizable increase in its gray wolf population since wildlife officials reported a decline at the end of 2024.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), the Washington Gray Wolf Conservation and Management Annual Report shows that the minimum year-end wolf count increased by more than 17% at the end of 2025.

This increase puts Washington’s wolf population at its highest level to date, according to WDFW.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, WDFW and partnering tribes counted 270 wolves, 23 breeding pairs, and 49 packs across Washington.

The previous year’s count was 230 wolves, 18 breeding pairs, and 43 packs. Pack sizes at the end of 2025 ranged from two to 12 wolves with most made up of three to seven individuals.

Several packs either formed or reestablished in 2025, according to WDFW.

​“We confirmed six new or reestablished packs in the annual count,” said WDFW Wolf Biologist Trent Roussin. “Those that reestablished include the Salmo, Smackout, and Vulcan packs in northeast Washington. New packs include the Cameron Lake pack on the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation and the Billy Goat and Tupshin packs in the North Cascades Recovery Region.”

No packs or breeding pairs were documented in the southern Cascades at the end of 2025.

Twenty-eight wolves died in 2025, including two that were killed while preying on livestock.

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