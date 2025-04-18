WA sees deadliest flu season in years

At least 388 people have died from the flu in Washington this season—making it the deadliest one the state has seen in years.

The number surpasses the 2017-2018 season by 92 deaths.

According to the weekly flu report from the Washington State Department of Health, most people who have died were older adults or had pre-existing conditions.

Currently, the health department says flu cases are low in the state.

Why is there such an uptick?

The King County Health Department told the Seattle Times that the problem is twofold:

First, this year’s strain of the flu is stronger than usual.

Second, flu vaccination rates were down about 3% last year.

About 30% of Washingtonians got the shot this year.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests everyone six months and older get a flu shot every year.

