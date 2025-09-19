WA relinquishes top spot for nations highest gas prices to California, now No. 2

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington has returned to its No. 2 spot as the most expensive state to buy a gallon of gas, with residents paying nearly 45% more per gallon on average compared to the rest of the country.

As of Sept. 18, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.648, $1.445 higher than the national average, according to AAA.

“Ridiculous. Unaffordable. It’s hard to live here now. I’m born and raised here, 50 years. And it’s to a point where it’s hard to live,” an anonymous driver told KIRO Newsradio.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have declined slightly from yesterday’s total, but increased by 24 cents per gallon since last month.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.491

Pacific, $4.951

Wahkiakum, $4.948

King, $4.876

Jefferson, $4.870

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

“The West Coast may see continued increases due to seasonal refinery maintenance and the shutdown of a refinery in Southern California, which will keep supply tight,” GasBuddy wrote. “However, with the transition back to winter gasoline just a week away for most areas, those increases may be short-lived, with potential relief arriving toward the end of the month.”

Last week, Washington surpassed California to claim the No. 1 ranking for U.S. state with the highest gas prices, beating California by only $0.005. Washington now trails California for the highest state gas prices by a margin of $0.008.

“Hopefully, they do something soon here in Seattle with the gas prices,” driver Richard Mayo told KIRO Newsradio. “It’s not that high in New York. You can go to Detroit and Chicago, the gas prices ain’t nowhere near it. It’s almost $6.”

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $4.032

Ferry, $4.274

Spokane, $4.300

Lincoln, $4.358

Franklin, $4.389

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

